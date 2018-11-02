Salary uncertainty for West Rand municipality workers

The municipality failed to pay workers on time in October and only did so after employees held councillors hostage overnight on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance MEC Uhuru Moiloa says the West Rand District Municipality will not be in the position to pay salaries again at the end of November unless national Treasury gives them an advance.

He says a formal investigation is now underway into the municipality's deep financial woes.

Moiloa says an investigation will uncover what had led to the municipality being too broke to even pay salaries.

“On the basis of that report, we’ll make a decision on what needs to be done.”

He says his department has already bailed the municipality out twice this year.

“We’ve bailed them out in May and June. We paid off a portion of their debt. But as you know the law does not provide for the province to pay salaries.”

Moiloa says a national task team tasked with looking into the finances of the municipality will start its work on Monday.

