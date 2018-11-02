Rwanda’s Patrick Karegeya inquest to begin in SA in January

PRETORIA - The inquest into the 2013 murder of Rwandan dissident Patrick Karegeya has been set down for 19 January in the Randburg Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba says he’s lined up 30 witnesses for the case expected to last 15 days.

Karegeya, who fled to South Africa in 2007, was found strangled with a curtain cord in his suite at the Michelangelo Tower in Sandton on New Year’s Eve in 2013.

The dissident’s confidante Apollo Karisi Gataranga is the chief suspect.

Karegeya’s nephew David Batenga says the family is convinced the murder was ordered by Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba says the inquest findings will be handed to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Any further steps will involve extradition because none of the suspects are in South Africa.