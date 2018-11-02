Rwanda’s Patrick Karegeya inquest to begin in SA in January
Patrick Karegeya was found strangled with a curtain cord in his suite at the Michelangelo Tower in Sandton on New Year’s Eve in 2013.
PRETORIA - The inquest into the 2013 murder of Rwandan dissident Patrick Karegeya has been set down for 19 January in the Randburg Magistrates Court.
Prosecutor Yusuf Baba says he’s lined up 30 witnesses for the case expected to last 15 days.
Karegeya, who fled to South Africa in 2007, was found strangled with a curtain cord in his suite at the Michelangelo Tower in Sandton on New Year’s Eve in 2013.
The dissident’s confidante Apollo Karisi Gataranga is the chief suspect.
Karegeya’s nephew David Batenga says the family is convinced the murder was ordered by Rwandan President Paul Kagame.
Prosecutor Yusuf Baba says the inquest findings will be handed to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Any further steps will involve extradition because none of the suspects are in South Africa.
Popular in Africa
-
Clinton warns Ramaphosa on handling land expropriation matter
-
Zim cops raid office of pastor who claims to have found HIV/Aids cure
-
S.Africa to probe Rwanda ex-spy chief mysterious murder
-
Ethiopia appoints first woman to head supreme court
-
President Kiir apologises to South Sudan for years of civil war suffering
-
South Sudan rebel leader Machar: We are for peace
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.