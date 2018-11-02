Russia halts release of Hollywood movie that shows Kremlin coup
The thriller 'Hunter Killer' was due to hit screens in Russia on 1 November, but the release was pulled, prompting allegations from Kremlin critics that it was censored because its plot undermines President Vladimir Putin’s strongman image.
MOSCOW - Russia blamed bureaucracy rather than censorship for a decision to halt the release of a Hollywood movie that tells the fictional story of United States troops rescuing a Russian president from a Kremlin coup.
The thriller Hunter Killer was due to hit screens in Russia on 1 November, but the release was pulled, prompting allegations from Kremlin critics that it was censored because its plot undermines President Vladimir Putin’s strongman image.
WATCH: The Hunter Killer trailer
Last year, Russia banned screenings of the dark comedy The Death of Stalin after officials said its portrayal of Kremlin infighting in the wake of the death of the Soviet leader was disrespectful toward victims of Stalin’s purges.
The Culture Ministry was quoted by Russian media as saying Hunter Killer had not received authorisation because a satisfactory copy of the film had not been submitted to Russia’s state film archive in time. The ministry’s press office did not answer calls on Friday seeking comment.
The film, starring Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman, features a plot in which Russia’s president is taken hostage by his own defence minister.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Mourners gather at HHP’s family home ahead of funeral
-
#HHPFuneral: Rappers attend court case in support of Lerato Sengadi
-
Court resumes hearing into HHP's funeral arrangements
-
It's official, Bad Boys 3 is comin' for you
-
[FROM THE AUDIO ARCHIVES] HHP: ‘This is the woman I will be with for life
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 30 October 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.