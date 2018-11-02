England's Tuilagi ruled out of SA clash with groin strain

The 27-year-old Leicester centre picked up the injury in training and will be replaced by Sale wing Chris Ashton on the bench for the opening November test at Twickenham.

BENGALURU - Centre Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of England’s squad for Saturday’s test against South Africa with a minor groin strain, the Rugby Football Union said on Friday.

Tuilagi, who last played for England in 2016, has endured a wretched four-year run of injuries.

“Manu’s disappointed. He desperately wanted to play for England again,” scrum coach Neal Hatley said.