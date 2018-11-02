Ramaphosa warns CT gangsters to be afraid
Earlier on Friday, the president officially launched the police's anti-gang unit in Hanover Park.
HANOVER PARK - President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned gangsters in communities across Cape Town to be very afraid.
Earlier on Friday, Ramaphosa officially launched the police's Anti-Gang Unit in Hanover Park.
The unit has been operational since 8 October and has already executed more than 50 arrests in suburbs across the city.
Ramaphosa walked the streets of Hanover Park listening to residents who’ve told him high levels of gang violence in the area have left them crippled by fear.
Ramaphosa says he’s sad that gangsters are robbing people of their right to safety.
“Anybody who lives here has the right to safety, has the right of movement, has the right to be able to go anywhere that they want at any time of the day. Those rights have now been taken away by criminals.”
The president says he’s in discussion with the South African Police Service about the establishment of a special hotline for people to anonymously tip police off about gang-related crimes.
