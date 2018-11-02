Ramaphosa: Gender-based violence is our collective problem
Government has convened the two-day gathering together with civil society organisations, in an effort to find ways to stop the scourge of abuse.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the country’s judiciary to come to the aid of women.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the first day of the national summit against gender-based violence and femicide in Centurion on Thursday.
WATCH: #GBVSummit: Activists display underwear during Ramaphosa’s speech
Most speakers at the gender summit have shared similar sentiments about how South Africa’s legal framework, especially when it comes to women that have fallen victim to gender-based violence, needs to be reviewed urgently.
Ramaphosa agrees that the judiciary needs to improve when handling cases of femicide and abuse.
“The number of rape and femicide cases that are never prosecuted is something that should come to an end.”
However, he says the scourge should never be seen as a problem for women alone but a societal issue.
“It is our collective problem as men and women, all of us as South Africans.”
The president says government will be implementing a revised action plan to tackle gender-based violence in the country next year.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
