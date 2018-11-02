Ramaphosa fired Tom Moyane to protect Sars from further erosion

The president has set out the reasons for his decision in an affidavit filed at the Constitutional Court on Friday afternoon.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he fired Tom Moyane as the South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner to protect the organisation and to ensure it is able to collect sufficient taxes in the current financial year.

Moyane has asked the apex court to declare the decision to establish the Nugent commission of inquiry as well as the disciplinary hearing against him as unlawful.

Ramaphosa has argued that the application is moot because Moyane has now been fired.

He referred in significant detail to the findings of the Nugent commission of inquiry which painted a bleak picture of the state of Sars, and how Moyane’s gross mismanagement is the cause.

Ramaphosa argues that any delay in acting on the commission’s recommendations would have caused further harm not only to the taxpaying culture in South Africa but also the country’s ability to collect sufficient taxes in this financial year.

In defending his decision to fire Moyane, the president refers to the Constitutional Court’s decision on the former head of the National Intelligence Agency, Billy Masetlha.

Ramaphosa argues that as the Sars Act confers on the president the power to appoint the Sars commissioner, it then also confers the power to remove him or her.

