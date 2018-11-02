Ramaphosa explains why he sacked Moyane
Cyril Ramaphosa has heeded the recommendations of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry which submitted its interim report at the end of September.
PRETORIA – Among the reasons President Cyril Ramaphosa advanced when he fired Tom Moyane was that the former commissioner did not participate in the Nugent Commission of Inquiry to help identify the root causes of the systemic failures at the South African Revenue Services (Sars).
Ramaphosa has heeded the recommendations of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry which submitted its interim report at the end of September.
Retired Judge Robert Nugent and his assistants unanimously agreed that Moyane does not have the character of a person fit to lead Sars and he should be removed from office as a matter of urgency.
The Presidency’s Khusela Diko says Ramaphosa was concerned at Moyane’s refusal to co-operate within the inquiry.
“The president has said that Mr Moyane has failed to give any substantive reasons why such action couldn’t be taken. But most worryingly, he had failed to answer the questions that would have been put to him by the Sars commission in order to clarify the issues.”
In his submissions, Moyane threatened to take the president to court if he implemented the commission’s recommendations;
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has welcomed the move and urged the president to embark on a completely transparent process to appoint the next commissioner.
