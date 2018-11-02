President: Tom Moyane’s affidavit littered with gratuitous allegations

President Cyril Ramaphosa says it's disappointing that the former Sars commissioner’s representations fail to deal with the findings made against him.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended his decision to fire Tom Moyane, saying the former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner's conduct in litigation is unbecoming of a senior government official.

Ramaphosa makes the comments in an affidavit filed on Friday afternoon in the Constitutional Court.

Moyane has turned to the apex court to challenge the president's decision to establish the Nugent commission of inquiry as well as his disciplinary hearing.

In his affidavit, Ramaphosa refers to Nugent’s recommendation that in light of the current dire state of Sars, the removal of Moyane was necessary to get the organisation back on the road to recovery.

He says the commission’s findings were extremely serious and warranted urgent and drastic intervention.

The president says it is disappointing that the former commissioner’s representations fail to deal with the findings made against him.

Instead, Ramaphosa says Moyane raises technical legal points and completely avoids dealing with the substance of the report and its recommendations.

The president says Moyane’s affidavit is littered with gratuitous allegations against him, the media, retired judge Robert Nugent and his assistants.

He says not only are these unbecoming of a senior public official, but they are also argumentative, inflammatory and ultimately irrelevant to Moyane’s course of action.

