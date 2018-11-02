President: Tom Moyane’s affidavit littered with gratuitous allegations

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

President: Tom Moyane’s affidavit littered with gratuitous allegations

President Cyril Ramaphosa says it's disappointing that the former Sars commissioner’s representations fail to deal with the findings made against him.

FILE: Tom Moyane. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Tom Moyane. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended his decision to fire Tom Moyane, saying the former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner's conduct in litigation is unbecoming of a senior government official.

Ramaphosa makes the comments in an affidavit filed on Friday afternoon in the Constitutional Court.

Moyane has turned to the apex court to challenge the president's decision to establish the Nugent commission of inquiry as well as his disciplinary hearing.

In his affidavit, Ramaphosa refers to Nugent’s recommendation that in light of the current dire state of Sars, the removal of Moyane was necessary to get the organisation back on the road to recovery.

He says the commission’s findings were extremely serious and warranted urgent and drastic intervention.

The president says it is disappointing that the former commissioner’s representations fail to deal with the findings made against him.

Instead, Ramaphosa says Moyane raises technical legal points and completely avoids dealing with the substance of the report and its recommendations.

The president says Moyane’s affidavit is littered with gratuitous allegations against him, the media, retired judge Robert Nugent and his assistants.

He says not only are these unbecoming of a senior public official, but they are also argumentative, inflammatory and ultimately irrelevant to Moyane’s course of action.

READ: President Ramaphosa's affidavit

Ramaphosa answering affidavit by on Scribd

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA