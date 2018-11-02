Popular Topics
Police monitoring protests in Hermanus

Overnight some residents of Mount Pleasant near Hermanus launched violent demonstrations over land and housing.

Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are monitoring the situation in Hermanus where protests have flared up.

The R43 has been closed in both directions between the CTM on Schulphoek Road and Swartdam.

Overnight some residents of Mount Pleasant near Hermanus launched violent demonstrations over land and housing.

Disgruntled residents are unhappy that they are not included in housing projects in the area.

Earlier, the police's Noloyiso Rwexana said the protesting group comprised mostly young people and children.

“The unrest comes after a land invasion that occurred last night. Police are still monitoring the situation.

“The community is unhappy with their structures which were demolished last night. We’ll continue to be on the scene and we will continue to monitor until calm is restored in the area.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

