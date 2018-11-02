Police monitoring protests in Hermanus
Overnight some residents of Mount Pleasant near Hermanus launched violent demonstrations over land and housing.
CAPE TOWN - Police are monitoring the situation in Hermanus where protests have flared up.
The R43 has been closed in both directions between the CTM on Schulphoek Road and Swartdam.
Overnight some residents of Mount Pleasant near Hermanus launched violent demonstrations over land and housing.
Disgruntled residents are unhappy that they are not included in housing projects in the area.
Earlier, the police's Noloyiso Rwexana said the protesting group comprised mostly young people and children.
“The unrest comes after a land invasion that occurred last night. Police are still monitoring the situation.
“The community is unhappy with their structures which were demolished last night. We’ll continue to be on the scene and we will continue to monitor until calm is restored in the area.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Court rules that HHP family funeral will proceed
-
[EXCLUSIVE] President to ConCourt: Tom Moyane’s application is moot
-
EFF says firing of Tom Moyane was unlawful
-
#HHPFuneral: Rappers attend court case in support of Lerato Sengadi
-
Clinton warns Ramaphosa on handling land expropriation
-
Mboweni says SAA should be closed down
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.