'Only the ANC can scrap e-tolls'
Gauteng Premier David Makhura says only the ANC can resolve the e-tolling matter and encouraged residents to vote for the party.
PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says the controversial e-tolling system can only be scrapped if the party remains in charge in the province.
The ANC and its alliance partners marched to the Union Buildings on Friday pleading with national government to find another way to pay off the South African National Roads Agency's debt instead of passing it on to motorists.
E-tolls are back in the spotlight after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni insisted that motorists must pay their e-toll bills.
#Etolls Cosatu says if government doesn’t listen to them they will march again until they listen. pic.twitter.com/HatdSPQbFt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2018
Gauteng Premier David Makhura has lashed out at the Democratic Alliance who took over two cities in the province from the ANC after the 2016 municipal elections.
He says they have not followed through with their promise to scrap e-tolls.
Makhura says only the ANC can resolve the e-tolling matter and has encouraged residents to vote for them.
“The e-tolls have no future in the plans of this province as long as the ANC is in charge.”
He has again insisted that the system has failed and will never work.
“The e-tolls were given a chance but they failed, they have failed totally and completely.”
#Etolls More people are still arriving here in Pretoria. pic.twitter.com/fQUPnIp2Qj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Court resumes hearing into HHP's funeral arrangements
-
#HHPFuneral: Rappers attend court case in support of Lerato Sengadi
-
EFF says firing of Tom Moyane was unlawful
-
[EXCLUSIVE] President to ConCourt: Tom Moyane’s application is moot
-
Clinton warns Ramaphosa on handling land expropriation
-
Mboweni says SAA should be closed down
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.