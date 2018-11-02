Popular Topics
'Only the ANC can scrap e-tolls'

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says only the ANC can resolve the e-tolling matter and encouraged residents to vote for the party.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura addresses protestors at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday 2 November 2018 during a march by the Gauteng ANC and civil society organisations demanding that e-tolls be scrapped in the province. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura addresses protestors at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday 2 November 2018 during a march by the Gauteng ANC and civil society organisations demanding that e-tolls be scrapped in the province. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.
PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says the controversial e-tolling system can only be scrapped if the party remains in charge in the province.

The ANC and its alliance partners marched to the Union Buildings on Friday pleading with national government to find another way to pay off the South African National Roads Agency's debt instead of passing it on to motorists.

E-tolls are back in the spotlight after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni insisted that motorists must pay their e-toll bills.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has lashed out at the Democratic Alliance who took over two cities in the province from the ANC after the 2016 municipal elections.

He says they have not followed through with their promise to scrap e-tolls.

Makhura says only the ANC can resolve the e-tolling matter and has encouraged residents to vote for them.

“The e-tolls have no future in the plans of this province as long as the ANC is in charge.”

He has again insisted that the system has failed and will never work.

“The e-tolls were given a chance but they failed, they have failed totally and completely.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

