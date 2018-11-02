North West police investigate murder of 2 Ahmed Kathrada relatives

[WATCH] Anti-gang unit launched in Cape Town
The pair were killed by two armed suspects during an apparent house robbery on Thursday night
JOHANNESBURG – North West police are investigating the murder of the nephew of late apartheid struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, 65-year-old Yunus Kathrada, and Yunus's son 28-year-old Moulana Ahmed Kathrada.
The pair were killed by two armed suspects during an apparent house robbery on Thursday night.
Spokesperson Kelebogile Moleko says nothing was taken from the house and the suspects fled the scene.
Moleko says no one has been arrested and has appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.
