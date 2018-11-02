No word on how government will assist Knysna wildfire victims

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

No word on how government will assist Knysna wildfire victims

The municipality says it will be seeking assistance from the Rural Development and Land Reform Department to help the 179 people who have been left homeless.

Firefighters put out the last of the George wild fire that started in the last week of October 2018. Picture: Bertram Malgas
Firefighters put out the last of the George wild fire that started in the last week of October 2018. Picture: Bertram Malgas
17 minutes ago

SEDGEFIELD – There is no word yet on how government will assist residents displaced by a wildfire in the Knysna Municipality.

The municipality says it will be seeking assistance from the Rural Development and Land Reform Department to help the 179 people who have been left homeless.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has provided temporary accommodation for affected staff and their families in various locations in Wilderness and Sedgefield.

WATCH: SANParks lose eight of their own to George blaze

Meanwhile, about 120 people who also lost their homes in Karatara are being housed in the Sedgefield community hall.

But this is not a long-term solution as there are inadequate ablution facilities only toilets for all the residents to use.

When Eyewitness News visited on Thursday, occupants were being taken to nearby shower facilities in taxis.

Non-profit organisation Rebuild Eden has welcomed donations of pillows, non-perishable food and toiletries - especially toilet paper, which can be dropped off at the hall.

The Knysna municipality says SANParks move the displaced residents to a different location next week where they’ll be able to stay for three to four weeks.

WATCH: Working on fire teams in George: When we sing we come together

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA