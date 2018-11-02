No word on how government will assist Knysna wildfire victims

The municipality says it will be seeking assistance from the Rural Development and Land Reform Department to help the 179 people who have been left homeless.

SEDGEFIELD – There is no word yet on how government will assist residents displaced by a wildfire in the Knysna Municipality.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has provided temporary accommodation for affected staff and their families in various locations in Wilderness and Sedgefield.

Meanwhile, about 120 people who also lost their homes in Karatara are being housed in the Sedgefield community hall.

But this is not a long-term solution as there are inadequate ablution facilities only toilets for all the residents to use.

When Eyewitness News visited on Thursday, occupants were being taken to nearby shower facilities in taxis.

Non-profit organisation Rebuild Eden has welcomed donations of pillows, non-perishable food and toiletries - especially toilet paper, which can be dropped off at the hall.

The Knysna municipality says SANParks move the displaced residents to a different location next week where they’ll be able to stay for three to four weeks.

