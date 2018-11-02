Neilsen not worried about ‘exodus’ of DA members

In the run-up to Patricia de Lille's exit, seven councillors resigned from the council and the party; an eighth person, Brett Herron, resigned on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Cape Town Mayor Ian Neilsen says he's not worried about a spate of resignations from council.

Some commentators have called it an exodus but the DA remains unfazed.

The DA has now lost nine councillors including De Lille. Six of them came from the proportional representation lists and they'll simply be replaced within the DA's party structures.

The remaining three - Johnathan Cupido, Greg Bernardo and Thulani Stemele - are ward councillors.

This means they can only be replaced in by-elections, which the DA will have to actively contest in order to have any chance of holding onto those seats.

However, political analyst Erwin Schwella believes this will not be difficult for the DA.

“There have been indications in bye-elections in wards that the DA has lost support, but in many cases, they still won by smaller margins in wards.”

Before the resignations, the DA held 154 of the 231 council seats.

Even if they were to lose all three by-elections, they would still hold the overwhelming majority in the chamber.

By law, by-elections must be held within 90 days.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)