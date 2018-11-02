Narrow loss for Proteas women in T20 WC warm-up

South Africa's Masabata Klaas was the pick of the bowlers returning figures of 2/15 in three overs while Tumi Sekhukhune (1/25) and Marizanne Kapp (1/30) added one each.

CAPE TOWN – The Proteas women suffered a tight three-run loss in their second warm-up match against India Antigua on Thursday.

India batted first, posting 146/4 at the end of their allotted 20 overs after winning the toss. Jemimah Rodrigues was the leading run scorer with 50 from 44 balls, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hit 31 from 29 and Taniya Bhatia had a decent cameo, chipping in with 26 runs from 21 deliveries.

South African Masabata Klaas was the pick of the bowlers returning figures of 2/15 in three overs while Tumi Sekhukhune (1/25) and Marizanne Kapp (1/30) added one each.

The Proteas batting reply got off to a good start thanks to captain Dané van Niekerk who came out with real intent from the first over.

Although they lost Lizelle Lee for nine, the skipper continued her good start ahead, smashing 35 from 22 balls before her innings was cut short by Radha Yadav.

Number three batter Laura Wolvaardt was the top scorer for South Africa, hitting 42 in 45 deliveries in a valiant attempt to chase down India’s total.

South Africa had a minor collapse which stifled their chase when they lost two wickets in quick succession – Suné Luus for six and Mignon du Preez for 1.

Chloe Tryon then stepped up and smashed two sixes in her 23-run cameo, which came off 17 balls, however, Anuja Patil stopped her in her tracks.

South Africa needed 29 from 16 when Marizanne Kapp entered the fray. She added 18 from 12 deliveries but ran eventually an out of balls which meant South Africa felt short at 143/6.

South Africa have lost their two warm-up matches so far and will face Pakistan in Antigua on Saturday 3 November followed by Australia in Guyana on Tuesday 6 November.