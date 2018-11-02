Tom Moyane considering legal options after being fired

Today is the deadline for the President Ramaphosa and Robert Nugent to file replying affidavits in Tom Moyane’s challenge of the lawfulness of the Sars commission of inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane’s attorney says they’ll consider their legal options after President Cyril Ramaphosa and judge Robert Nugent have filed affidavits in a pending Constitutional Court application.

Today is the deadline for the president and Nugent to file replying affidavits in Moyane’s challenge of the lawfulness of the Sars commission of inquiry.

Ramaphosa fired Moyane on Thursday after heeding the commission’s recommendations.



Moyane’s attorney Eric Mabuza says they will await the filing of the affidavits from Ramaphosa and Nugent before plotting the way forward.

He says this matter is inextricably linked to the Constitutional Court application related to the lawfulness of the establishment of the Sars commission.

Mabuza says once they have received the affidavits, they will consider what he has termed the “constitutional violations” of both Ramaphosa and Nugent.

The president criticised the former commissioner for not participating in the commission by helping identify the cause of the systemic failures at the revenue service, which have been attributed to Moyane’s gross mismanagement of the organisation.

In his submissions filed on Friday, Moyane warned Ramaphosa that he faced being hauled to court if he did not disregard the Nugent Commission’s recommendation.

The Presidency’s Khusela Diko says Moyane failed to address the issues raised in the report.

“Mr Moyane is well within his rights to approach the courts for relief; but the president felt it’s necessary that such action is taken without delay in order to restore the credibility and public confidence in the South African Revenue Service.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)