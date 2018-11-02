Motsoaledi: NHI Scheme will go ahead as planned

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says reports that the NHI will be put on the back burner as the Health Department reprioritises its budget are false.

JOHANNESBURG - Heath Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says while there have been some delays in the implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHI), it will still go ahead as planned.

Motsoaledi says reports that the NHI will be put on the back burner as the Health Department reprioritised its budget are false.

He says he was merely highlighting the inconsistencies in the funding of private and public healthcare.

“In my presentation yesterday (Thursday), I showed that over the past three years because we went into junk status and had economic problems, that the public health sector lost R9 billion. While the private sector was subsidised R11 billion by the same fiscus. This is a gross abnormality.”

