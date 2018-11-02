Motive behind Pete Mihalik murder still unclear
Two men have appeared in court for allegedly carrying out a hit on the 50-year-old while he was dropping his children at school in Green Point on Tuesday morning.
CAPE TOWN – It's still unclear exactly why prominent defence advocate Pete Mihalik was assassinated.
Two men have appeared in court for allegedly carrying out a hit on the 50-year-old while he was dropping his children at school in Green Point on Tuesday morning.
His eight-year-old son was wounded, while his teenage daughter fled the car when a shooter on foot opened fire.
The two accused are being detained at the Sea Point police station because holding them at an awaiting trial prison poses certain risks.
They are both from KwaZulu-Natal but it's being speculated they allegedly acted on a hit placed on Mihalik's life.
The defence advocate's clients included alleged criminal figures like Ralph Stanfield, Jerome “Donkie" Booysen, his brother Colin Booysen, and Nafiz Modack.
Mihalik has also defended high profile clients like Jason Rohde, who's accused of murdering his wife in Stellenbosch in 2016.
The State has not yet confirmed whether its case links his murder to his work on organised crime cases.
