More rain expected in parts of SA - Weather Service

JOHANNESBURG - The rainy weather in Gauteng will continue on Friday with a 60% chance.

The South African Weather Service says other parts of the country, including Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo will also experience rainfall.

Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht says temperatures will slightly drop.

“For Gauteng, we’re expecting 60% chance of showers and thundershowers from the afternoon. For the rest of the country, most of the rainfall is going to be over the Eastern parts so includes Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the eastern parts of the Free State.”

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 2.11.2018 pic.twitter.com/HQB4GJGLlR — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 2, 2018