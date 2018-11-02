Makhura leads march against e-tolls, DA labels it ‘ironic’

The ANC is split over whether to do away with the controversial system, with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni last week telling South Africans to pay up.

PRETORIA - Gauteng Premier David Makhura is leading a march by the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng and its alliance partners through the streets of Pretoria, demanding the scrapping of e-tolls in the province.

The ANC is split over whether to do away with the controversial system, with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni last week telling South Africans to pay up.

The South African National Roads Agency sits with a debt worth billions of rand due to the refusal by many to pay their e-toll bills.

Makhura is clear the ANC in Gauteng must replace the e-tolls with an alternative system.

“Down with e-tolls, down!”

Organisations like the South African Communist Party (SACP) have criticised Mboweni for his stance on e-tolls.

But the Democratic Alliance’s Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says the SACP must put more pressure on its general Secretary Blade Nzimande, who is also Transport Minister, to push for the scrapping of e-tolls.

“We find it very ironic that this is a march against its own government that implemented the e-tolls without consulting the people of Gauteng.”

While marchers make their way to the Union Buildings, more people are being bused in and dropped off where a memorandum will be handed over.

Hundreds of people who've joined the Gauteng ANC's march through the streets of Pretoria have pleaded with government to get rid of the controversial e-tolls system which they say has failed.

Civil rights organisations including the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) have joined the party and its alliance partners in marching to the Union Buildings.

The message was clear from Gauteng residents who united for one purpose, to demand the e-tolls gantries be removed.

The ANC in Gauteng’s Panyaza Lesufi says residents can’t pay their e-tolls bills and alternative models must replace the user pay system.

Cosatu has vowed that if government doesn’t listen to the demands outlined on Friday they will continue to march against e-tolls.