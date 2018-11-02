[LISTEN] Save R2,000 per month and you can afford to buy an island (or two)

Radio 702 | This is not a joke: If you invest R2,000 a month into the JSE Top 40, you will actually be able to afford to buy two private islands over your lifetime.

Sam Beckbessinger, author of Manage Your Money Like a F#cking Grownup, says: “If you spend R4,000 a month on your car, trade it in for one that costs R2,000 a month and invest the difference. It’s likely to grow to R6 million over your working life… which means you could have two private islands if you wanted to.”

She says a gorgeous island costs around R3 million, which means even if you don’t get two islands, you can still afford to get one.

