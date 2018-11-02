KZN can now have a permanent police commissiner as Ngobeni retires

Ngobeni was suspended in 2016 after being embroiled in allegations that she interfered in the case of Durban businessman Thoshan Panday.

DURBAN – The retirement of suspended KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni means Minister Bheki Cele may finally appoint a permanent head to the position.

Panday was being investigated about his alleged attempt to defraud the South African Police Service (SAPS) in a multi-million rand tender that was meant to provide accommodation for the police during the 2010 World Cup.

Panday has also been linked to former President Jacob Zuma and his family.

After spending two years on paid suspension, Ngobeni’s retirement from the police service remains shrouded by a cloud of allegations against her with no opportunity in sight for her to clear her name.

In March this year, Ngobeni lost a bid in the Supreme Court of Appeal to stop the police minister from instituting a board of inquiry into her fitness to hold office and probe her alleged misconduct.

Ngobeni served in the SAPS for 31 years.

Meanwhile, Ngobeni’s departure now means KZN can finally have a permanent police commissioner.

The province has had two acting heads since 2016 with general Bheki Langa being the first to step in.

Langa held the position up until May this year until Cele replaced him with Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.