Kit Harington admits Game of Thrones ending made him cry
The London-born actor has starred on the acclaimed series since 2011, but he has previously insisted he has no desire to return to the role.
LONDON - Kit Harington has revealed he was reduced to tears by the end of Game of Thrones.
The 31-year-old actor - who plays Jon Snow on the HBO fantasy series - has admitted to being overcome with emotion during the show's final-season table read.
Harington - who first cried while reading an episode - told Entertainment Weekly magazine: "The second time was the very end. Every season, you read at the end of the last script 'End of Season One,' or 'End of Season Two.' This read 'End of Game of Thrones.'"
The London-born actor has starred on the acclaimed series since 2011, but Harington previously insisted he has no desire to return to the role, even though it took him a while to adjust once he'd wrapped work on the final season.
He said: "I have no desire to go back and do any more of that show ... I have such a fond place in my heart for that show. For a good month afterwards, I just burst into tears randomly. I can't think of a better job to have in your 20s than to play Jon Snow."
The final episodes of the programme air in 2019, but Harington hasn't told anyone how the series ends - not even his wife and former co-star Rose Leslie.
He admitted: "I chose not to tell [Rose]. It's quite exciting walking around knowing no one knows ... for this I was like I'm not telling anyone. I don't think she's guessed it right yet."
Harington also conceded he doesn't think everyone will be happy with the ending when Game of Thrones draws to a close.
He said: "I think a TV series that's spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end. I think not everyone's going to be happy, you know, and you can't please everyone.
"My favourite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire and they all ended in a way that ... It's never going to satisfy you."
