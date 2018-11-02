Popular Topics
Kingon: Sars ready to rejuvenate after Moyane dismissal

Acting Sars head Mark Kingon will not be drawn on the mood within the service on Friday following President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to fire its suspended head Tom Moyane on Thursday.

Mark Kingon, acting Commissioner at the South African Revenue Services (Sars). Picture: Talk Radio 702
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Acting head of the South Africa Revenue Service (Sars) Mark Kingon says Sars stands ready to rejuvenate itself and go forward with absolute professionalism.

But Kingon would not be drawn on the mood within the service on Friday following President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to fire its suspended head Tom Moyane on Thursday.

He says the organisation is looking to the future.

“We want as an organisation, for all our staff to go forward with absolute professionalism and we are doing what is absolutely right for the country and delivering on our mandate.”

Kingon says Sars has a vital role to play in South Africa.

“We are the heart of the country, we pump blood into the country in terms of the money flow and anything that is an obstacle to that pumping of the blood is problematic and the staff feel it.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

