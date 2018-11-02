Kingon: Sars ready to rejuvenate after Moyane dismissal
Acting Sars head Mark Kingon will not be drawn on the mood within the service on Friday following President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to fire its suspended head Tom Moyane on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Acting head of the South Africa Revenue Service (Sars) Mark Kingon says Sars stands ready to rejuvenate itself and go forward with absolute professionalism.
But Kingon would not be drawn on the mood within the service on Friday following President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to fire its suspended head Tom Moyane on Thursday.
He says the organisation is looking to the future.
“We want as an organisation, for all our staff to go forward with absolute professionalism and we are doing what is absolutely right for the country and delivering on our mandate.”
Kingon says Sars has a vital role to play in South Africa.
“We are the heart of the country, we pump blood into the country in terms of the money flow and anything that is an obstacle to that pumping of the blood is problematic and the staff feel it.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Business
-
Mboweni says SAA should be closed down
-
Ramaphosa explains why he sacked Moyane
-
Parliament finance committees welcome Tom Moyane dismissal
-
Treasury: Calls for e-toll non-payment has impacted tax morality
-
Ramaphosa ‘unfazed’ by Moyane's legal threat
-
Nicky Oppenheimer relieved Fireblade legal battle is over
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.