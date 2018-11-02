Kathrada foundation sends condolences after murder of 2 family members
Yunus Kathrada (65) and his son Moulana Ahmed Kathrada (28) were killed by two armed suspects during an apparent house robbery in Schweizer-Reneke on Thursday night.
JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has conveyed its condolences to the Kathrada family following the murder of the late struggle stalwart's nephew and his son.
Sixty-five-year-old Yunus Kathrada and his 28-year-old son, Moulana Ahmed Kathrada, were killed by two armed suspects during an apparent house robbery in Schweizer-Reneke on Thursday night.
North West police say no one has been arrested and they are investigating cases of murder and attempted house robbery.
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation’s Neeshan Balton says the high crime rate in the country needs to be addressed.
“Their tragedy is another in the growing number of South African violent death rate and indicates a massive problem of crime in this country, which we need to address as a matter of urgency if we have to restore this country on to a path of growth and stability.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
