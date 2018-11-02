Popular Topics
Jeff Radebe receives memorandum from e-toll protesters

Hundreds of residents and members of civil rights groups joined the ANC and marched to the Union Buildings where a memorandum was handed over.

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe on Friday 2 November 2018 signed a memorandum from the Gauteng ANC and civil society organisations demanding that e-tolls be scrapped in the province. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe on Friday 2 November 2018 signed a memorandum from the Gauteng ANC and civil society organisations demanding that e-tolls be scrapped in the province. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.
33 minutes ago

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa now has to consider a request made by the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng and its alliance partners to scrap e-tolls in the province.

Hundreds of residents and members of civil rights groups joined the ANC and marched to the Union Buildings where a memorandum was handed over.

There are mixed messages from the ANC and government on the system with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni insisting that e-tolls are here to stay.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has reiterated his call for the e-tolling system to be scrapped saying workers and the middle class have been hardest hit.

“The e-tolls were given a chance but they failed, they have failed totally and completely. People who live in our townships including small business people, the township economy people.”

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has signed the memorandum which he says will now be handed to Ramaphosa.

“As a listening government we will ensure that we address these issues.”

The memorandum stipulates that national government must find an alternative model to pay off e-toll debts, but stops short of giving any examples.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

