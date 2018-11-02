Jeff Radebe receives memorandum from e-toll protesters

Hundreds of residents and members of civil rights groups joined the ANC and marched to the Union Buildings where a memorandum was handed over.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa now has to consider a request made by the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng and its alliance partners to scrap e-tolls in the province.

Hundreds of residents and members of civil rights groups joined the ANC and marched to the Union Buildings where a memorandum was handed over.

There are mixed messages from the ANC and government on the system with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni insisting that e-tolls are here to stay.

#Etolls WATCH: Organizations here say “down with Tito Mboweni, down with etolls”. pic.twitter.com/oA8yGAIfUD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2018

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has reiterated his call for the e-tolling system to be scrapped saying workers and the middle class have been hardest hit.

“The e-tolls were given a chance but they failed, they have failed totally and completely. People who live in our townships including small business people, the township economy people.”

#Etolls More people are still arriving here in Pretoria. pic.twitter.com/fQUPnIp2Qj — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2018

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has signed the memorandum which he says will now be handed to Ramaphosa.

“As a listening government we will ensure that we address these issues.”

The memorandum stipulates that national government must find an alternative model to pay off e-toll debts, but stops short of giving any examples.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)