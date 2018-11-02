It's official, Bad Boys 3 is comin' for you
'Bad Boys' was first released in 1995. The comedy/drama is about cop partners and friends Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Burnett).
JOHANNESBURG - Fans of the Bad Boys movie franchise starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith will be happy to know that a third sequel is on its way.
The previous instalment was released in 2003 and also starred Gabrielle Union.
Smith and Lawrence announced Bad Boys 3 on Smith's Instagram account, captioning it: "It’s been a LOOOONG time Coming. But now it’s Here! @BadBoys For Life 🚨 We back!! @martinlawrence"
