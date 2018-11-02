HHPFuneral: South Africans react to ruling against Lerato Sengadi

HHP's wife Lerato Sengadi had filed an interdict requesting the late artist be buried in Johannesburg and also wanted the court to grant her access and bury his body.

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has ruled that Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo and Lerato Sengadi were married per customary law, but that the Mahikeng funeral arranged by his family must go ahead.

Sengadi had filed an interdict requesting the late artist be buried in Johannesburg and also wanted the court to grant her access and bury his body.

However, Judge Mokgoatlheng ruled that despite Sengadi being married to Tsambo, the concept of Ubuntu prevailed, dismissing her interdict.

Twitter had mixed reactions to this ruling as some felt it was a good call by the judge, while others didn't agree.

If you are living with a man and doing all the wifey things, take matters into your own hands, go to home affairs, book a date and have your marriage registered.



Forget abantu bazothini.



if he says no, you know what to do.



We have seen enough #leratosengadi situations. — Ms_Gupta🇿🇦 (@African_Spring) November 2, 2018

HHP died last week at age 38 at his home in Randpark Ridge but the cause of his death is yet unknown.

I am no one’s wife until my lobola is fully paid and I have signed and entered my man’s family home with a KISTI! That’s why some of y’all stay engaged for 10yrs with no direction, because they send a letter to your family and you pack your bags n go play WIFE 😒😑 #LeratoSengadi pic.twitter.com/gwJ7GV3NeH — Nondumiso Mbingo (@NdumyMbingo) November 2, 2018

A different lesson on HHPs case here for me is

Declare your full wishes for your burial including the programme, demystify the death process. Even kids whose parents die often face issues from family members imposing decisions #LeratoSengadi — ThatPINKHoney (@SimsMntambo) November 2, 2018

Tsambo, however, was vocal about his battle with depression and attempts to commit suicide.

The judge also ruled that the late star's family should allow Sengadi to attend the funeral without any reservations.