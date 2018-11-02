HHPFuneral: South Africans react to ruling against Lerato Sengadi

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

#HHPFuneral: South Africans react to ruling against Lerato Sengadi

HHP's wife Lerato Sengadi had filed an interdict requesting the late artist be buried in Johannesburg and also wanted the court to grant her access and bury his body.

Lerato Sengadi at the Johannesburg High Court. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Lerato Sengadi at the Johannesburg High Court. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has ruled that Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo and Lerato Sengadi were married per customary law, but that the Mahikeng funeral arranged by his family must go ahead.

Sengadi had filed an interdict requesting the late artist be buried in Johannesburg and also wanted the court to grant her access and bury his body.

However, Judge Mokgoatlheng ruled that despite Sengadi being married to Tsambo, the concept of Ubuntu prevailed, dismissing her interdict.

Twitter had mixed reactions to this ruling as some felt it was a good call by the judge, while others didn't agree.

HHP died last week at age 38 at his home in Randpark Ridge but the cause of his death is yet unknown.

Tsambo, however, was vocal about his battle with depression and attempts to commit suicide.

The judge also ruled that the late star's family should allow Sengadi to attend the funeral without any reservations.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA