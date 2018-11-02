#HHPFuneral: Rappers attend court case in support of Lerato Sengadi
Sengadi wants the court to grant her access to the late musician’s body and rights to arrange his funeral.
JOHANNESBURG - South African rappers have gathered at the Johannesburg High Court on Friday morning in support of Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo’s partner Lerato Sengadi.
Sengadi wants the court to grant her access to the late musician’s body and rights to arrange his funeral.
HHP died last week and while the cause of his death is still unknown, he was vocal about his battle with depression and suicide attempts.
Rapper Lebogang ‘Shugasmakx’ Mothibe says he’s come to show support for Sengadi.
“I’m sure he (HHP) would’ve wanted a smooth process, [I] support Lerato more than anything.”
Musician Amu, whose real name Amukelani Tshwane, says he’s come to respect HHP’s wishes.
“I know my boy’s wishes and I wish they were fulfilled.”
Earlier, HHP's family said they were open to an out of court settlement with Sengadi.
Nkululeko Ncana said the Tsambo family understood that Jabba and Sengadi loved each other and that a mutual conversation between those affected should be had to avoid further humiliation.
WATCH: Lerato Sengadi: I’ve lost the love of my life
Popular in Lifestyle
-
HHP’s family adamant funeral will take place amid court battle
-
HHP’s family, Lerato Sengadi head to court over funeral
-
[LISTEN] Save R2,000 per month and you can afford to buy an island (or two)
-
[WATCH] HHP Memorial: Lerato Sengadi: I’ve lost the love of my life
-
Emilia Clarke: 'Game of Thrones' has gotten more intense
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 30 October 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.