HHPFuneral: Rappers attend court case in support of Lerato Sengadi

Sengadi wants the court to grant her access to the late musician’s body and rights to arrange his funeral.

JOHANNESBURG - South African rappers have gathered at the Johannesburg High Court on Friday morning in support of Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo’s partner Lerato Sengadi.

Sengadi wants the court to grant her access to the late musician’s body and rights to arrange his funeral.

HHP died last week and while the cause of his death is still unknown, he was vocal about his battle with depression and suicide attempts.

Rapper Lebogang ‘Shugasmakx’ Mothibe says he’s come to show support for Sengadi.

“I’m sure he (HHP) would’ve wanted a smooth process, [I] support Lerato more than anything.”

Musician Amu, whose real name Amukelani Tshwane, says he’s come to respect HHP’s wishes.

“I know my boy’s wishes and I wish they were fulfilled.”

Earlier, HHP's family said they were open to an out of court settlement with Sengadi.

Nkululeko Ncana said the Tsambo family understood that Jabba and Sengadi loved each other and that a mutual conversation between those affected should be had to avoid further humiliation.

WATCH: Lerato Sengadi: I’ve lost the love of my life