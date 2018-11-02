Mourners gather at HHP’s family home ahead of funeral

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng on Friday afternoon denied an application by his partner Lerato Sengadi to stop his funeral in Mahikeng.

MAHIKENG/JOHANNESBURG - Mourners are gathering outside the Tsambo family home in Mahikeng in the North West ahead of HHP's funeral on Saturday.

The High Court in Johannesburg ruled on Friday afternoon that the service could go ahead.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng denied an application by his partner Lerato Sengadi to stop his burial.

The judge also found that the late HHP and Sengadi were married according to customary law.

A procession to HHP’s home at Unit 5 in Mmabatho began two hours after it was initially scheduled.

Mourners descended on the Tsambo home while community members and fans alike lined the streets as the coffin made its way to the house.

The man also known as Jabba to his legions of fans will be accorded an official provincial government funeral.

Meanwhile, his family has asked for privacy at this time. They’re expected to react to Friday afternoon’s High Court ruling in Johannesburg.

HHP’S FATHER ORDERED TO PAY COURT CASE COSTS

Judge Mokgoatlheng has ruled that according to the Customary Marriages Act, Sengadi was the customary wife of HHP even though the process of the handing over of the bride had not taken place.

“Consequently, my finding is that the applicant is declared to be the customary wife of the deceased.”

But he says that it would not be judicious or in the interest of ubuntu to stop the funeral from going ahead.

“The applicant, if she so wishes to attend the funeral, she is not prevented from doing so.”

Sengadi also welcomed the ruling.

“This then gives me the opportunity to do exactly what it is that I wanted to do for my husband, which is give him the burial that he wanted, everything that was his last wishes.”

The respondent in the matter, HHP’s father Robert Tsambo, has been ordered to cover the costs of the case.

The North West provincial government welcomed Friday’s High Court judgment.

North West government spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said: “We welcome the judgment but the most important thing is that all that we have planned is on course to ensure that Jabba gets a funeral befitting of a man of his stature.”

Emotions ran high as the late musician’s coffin arrived at his childhood home, accompanied by a procession.

Family, friends, and fans have all gathered to pay their last respects.

HHP’s funeral is expected to start at 7am on Saturday at the Mmabatho Convention Centre.

