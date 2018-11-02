HHP’s family adamant funeral will take place amid court battle
Spokesperson for the Tsambo family Nkululeko Ncana has refuted Sengadi's claims.
JOHANNESBURG – Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo's family says his funeral will take place on Saturday despite a court attempt to halt the service.
The rapper's partner Lerato Sengadi went the legal route on Thursday, claiming Jabba's family hasn’t allowed her to view his remains and has barred her from taking part in the funeral arrangements.
HHP died last week at age 38.
“The issue here has to do with hard drive, documents, intellectual property. We’re Africans, we’re not going to keep people away from a funeral. We know that they used to be together and stuff like that but it’s just not us.”
WATCH: Lerato Sengadi: I’ve lost the love of my life
