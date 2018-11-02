Popular Topics
Govt agrees to develop strategic plan on women abuse & femicide

Government and civil society have committed to working together to address the crisis of violence against women in the country.

Government held a media briefing on the outcomes of the 2-day summit on gender-based violence in Centurion on Friday, 2 November 2018. Picture: Thando Khubeka/EWN
Government held a media briefing on the outcomes of the 2-day summit on gender-based violence in Centurion on Friday, 2 November 2018. Picture: Thando Khubeka/EWN
one hour ago

CENTURION - Government and civil society have agreed that a national strategic plan to address women abuse and femicide will be developed within the next six months.

They have held a joint media briefing following the final day of a summit on the scourge in Centurion.

Thousands of delegates from various sectors of society have been discussing ways to stop violence against women.

Government and civil society have committed to working together to address the crisis of violence against women in the country.

The Presidency’s Olive Shisana said: “The national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide should be developed within the next six months and this plan should be resourced, implemented and monitored.”

However, the Total Shutdown Campaign’s Brenda Madomise believes the six months is just to too long to wait, adding a plan must be implemented as soon as possible.

“We have said that this is an emergency, it’s a crisis. So, the emergency and the crisis can’t wait for six months.”

The parties have welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pledge to listen to the women of South Africa and his urgent response to their demands.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

