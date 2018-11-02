[FROM THE AUDIO ARCHIVES] HHP: ‘This is the woman I will be with for life
Radio 702 | The late HHP spoke about the respect he had for Lerato Sengadi and how she got him out of bad slumps of depression.
JOHANNESBURG – In Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo’s final interview on Radio 702 in February, he opened up about the woman in his life (Lerato Sengai) and his suicide attempts.
HHP told Weekend Breakfast’s Phemelo Motene that his woman got him out of the bad slumps of depression.
“When God wants, there’s no changing it. This is the person I am with for life and she [Lerato Sengadi] has taught me something in the interim of everything I have been through.”
Jabba added that Sengadi would not sit back and allow you to wallow in self-pity.
The late musician also spoke about his career and how it began.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
