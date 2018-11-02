Fedusa welcomes Tom Moyane’s axing from Sars
Fedusa says President Cyril Ramaphosa made the right decision in firing Tom Moyane.
JOHANNESBURG - Union Fedusa has welcomed the axing of Tom Moyane from Sars, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa made the right decision.
Ramaphosa fired Moyane on Thursday following a recommendation from the Nugent Commission of Inquiry which submitted its interim report in September.
Among the reasons the president gave for sacking Moyane, was that he didn't participate in the inquiry, which was set up to identify the root causes of systemic failures at the revenue service.
“We believe it’s in the best interest of the country and of the economy, that we have a situation where we can restore the trust of the country and get rid of these corrupt officials who were appointed in the Jacob Zuma era.”
