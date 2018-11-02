[EXCLUSIVE] President to ConCourt: Tom Moyane’s application is moot

The president says the relief sought by Tom Moyane from the Constitutional Court is now rendered useless because all the decisions Moyane wishes to review are now superseded by his decision to fire him from Sars.

PRETORIA - Eyewitness News can reveal President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the Constitutional Court that Tom Moyane’s application is moot because he has already taken the decision to fire him.

The details are contained in the president’s answering affidavit filed this afternoon at the Constitutional Court.

Moyane has approached the apex court to challenge the lawfulness of the Nugent commission of inquiry - which recommended he be removed from office as well as his disciplinary hearing.

Moyane’s attorney has confirmed that the contents of the president’s affidavit will dictate their next move.

Ramaphosa says the relief Moyane is seeking from the Constitutional Court is now rendered useless because all the decisions Moyane wishes to review are now superseded by his decision to remove him as the head of Sars.

Ramaphosa explains that there is no longer any need to continue with the disciplinary inquiry because Moyane is out of a job.

Also, Moyane’s request to halt one of the inquiries falls away, as does his complaint about the concurrency of the inquiries.

The president also addresses several other legal points made by the former commissioner - but argues that the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the matter and that Moyane has failed to make a case for direct access to the Constitutional Court.

With this affidavit now filed, the ball is squarely in Moyane’s court.

READ: President Ramaphosa's affidavit

