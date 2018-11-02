Eskom & SAA among government's biggest risks - Treasury

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told an investor conference in New York on Thursday night that he believes the struggling national carrier should be shut down.

CAPE TOWN - Treasury says state-owned enterprises are government’s biggest risk to the fiscus, in particular, Eskom and South African Airways (SAA).

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told an investor conference in New York on Thursday night that he believes the struggling national carrier should be shut down.

In the past 10 months alone, Treasury has already doled out R15 billion to SAA.

Officials told a joint meeting of Parliament’s finance committees on Friday that SAA’s failure to make its debt repayments early in the new year is a massive risk to the state.

Parastatals enjoy government guarantees for its borrowings to the value of R670 billion.

Eskom’s guarantees make up more than half that amount and thus also Treasury’s biggest risk to the fiscal framework.

Over the next three years, state-owned enterprise will be expected to pay R66 billion a year in debt repayments mostly to foreign lenders.

Acting budget director Ian Stuart said: “This is a major fiscal risk, even SAA that has received R10 billion and R5 billion, has significant debt redemptions coming up in the next six months that could put the framework under pressure if the debt is not rolled over.”

Treasury says unless urgent reform takes place at these entities, it expects them to continue returning to the public purse for more money.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)