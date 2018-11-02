Early success for Cape Town Rail Enforcement Unit

It's hoped the unit, along with other law enforcement bodies, will soon be able to crack down effectively on the likes of cable thieves and arsonists who routinely throw services into chaos.

CAPE TOWN - The newly launched city Rail Enforcement Unit has scored some early successes with members having been on the job for just a few days.

They've been deployed to problematic areas of Cape Town's rail network.

Shortly after the unit's deployment on Monday, officers arrested a commuter who was found with tik in his possession on a train in the Salt River area.

On Thursday, a man was arrested with 79 packets of dagga at Esplanade Train Station.

Two arrests may not seem much but it's early days.

