DA does not believe in its own manifesto - Herron
Brett Herron says the DA caucus stopping the disposal of the Salt River market, Woodstock site, for affordable inner-city housing development was the last straw.
CAPE TOWN - Outgoing Mayco member Brett Herron says the Democratic Alliance (DA) does not believe in its own manifesto.
He's claimed the party's promise to integrate communities is a lie and believes he's been wasting time trying to implement housing projects while behind the scenes he alleges insiders have been killing them off.
Herron, who has quit the city council and the DA, says the DA caucus stopping the disposal of the Salt River market, Woodstock site, for affordable inner-city housing development was the last straw.
“I cannot on good conscience stay there and pretend when I come to meetings and I see some people from Woodstock here who I’ve met in meetings and I promised that we would bring affordable housing and integrated communities because the DA said so. I’ve been prevented from doing that.”
READ: Brett Herron's resignation letter
Brett Herron Resignation by on Scribd
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.