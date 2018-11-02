DA does not believe in its own manifesto - Herron

Brett Herron says the DA caucus stopping the disposal of the Salt River market, Woodstock site, for affordable inner-city housing development was the last straw.

CAPE TOWN - Outgoing Mayco member Brett Herron says the Democratic Alliance (DA) does not believe in its own manifesto.

He's claimed the party's promise to integrate communities is a lie and believes he's been wasting time trying to implement housing projects while behind the scenes he alleges insiders have been killing them off.

Herron, who has quit the city council and the DA, says the DA caucus stopping the disposal of the Salt River market, Woodstock site, for affordable inner-city housing development was the last straw.

“I cannot on good conscience stay there and pretend when I come to meetings and I see some people from Woodstock here who I’ve met in meetings and I promised that we would bring affordable housing and integrated communities because the DA said so. I’ve been prevented from doing that.”

