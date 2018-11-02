Ramaphosa ‘unfazed’ by Moyane's legal threat
In his submissions filed on Friday, Tom Moyane warned Cyril Ramaphosa that he faced being hauled to court if he did not disregard the Nugent Inquiry’s recommendation.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency says President Cyril Ramaphosa is unfazed at the prospect of Tom Moyane approaching the courts to challenge the decision to fire him.
Ramaphosa has heeded the recommendations of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry and served a notice of termination of services on Moyane on Thursday.
Retired Judge Robert Nugent and his assistants unanimously agreed that Moyane does not have the character of a person fit to lead the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and he should be removed from office as a matter of urgency.
In his submissions filed last Friday, Moyane warned Ramaphosa that he faced being hauled to court if he did not disregard the Nugent Commission’s recommendation.
The Presidency’s Khusela Diko says Moyane failed to address the issues raised in the report.
“Moyane is well within his rights to approach the courts but the president felt it was necessary that such an action be taken without delay in order to restore the credibility and public confidence in Sars.”
Moyane’s attorney has not responded to a request for comment.
