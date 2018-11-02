CT Council: Social housing development will continue without Herron
The City council has pushed back a decision on the sale of city-owned land to a non-profit organisation focused on developing social housing.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is adamant the Salt River Market Development is going ahead despite Thursday’s announcement by councillor Brett Herron that he was resigning as a councillor and member of the Democratic Alliance.
The city council has pushed back a decision on the sale of city-owned land to a non-profit organisation focused on developing social housing.
The city's Dave Bryant said: “Everything is still on track, as mentioned previously, the project has been referred back to the next council meeting. There is no intention from anyone in council to block the project, or to stop the project.”
This is the project Herron had before described as the best location for a higher density mixed use, mixed-income development in the inner city.
Communicare's Michelle Matthee said: “Communicare has been working closely with the City of Cape Town to deliver social housing. Brett Herron has been a champion for its development in our city. His contribution will definitely be missed. Despite his departure, like all other social housing institutions, we look forward to working with the city to address the dire shortage of housing for all the people of Cape Town.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
