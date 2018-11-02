Court resumes hearing into HHP's funeral arrangements
Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo’s partner Lerato Sengadi has asked to be granted access to the late musician’s body and rights to arrange his funeral
JOHANNESBURG - Proceedings related to the application brought by Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo’s partner Lerato Sengadi to be granted access to the late musician’s body and rights to arrange his funeral have resumed in the Johannesburg High Court.
HHP died last week and while the cause of his death is still unknown, he was vocal about his battle with depression and suicide attempts.
Court has reconvened. Council for Tsambo family says they have tried to negotiate for the matter to be settled by the elders of the families, out of court but #Leratosengadi’s council has refused this. #HHP #HHPfuneral— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2018
Counsel for #Leratosengadi has submitted to the court that the Lobola process did not reach the point of a celebration and only negotiations took place. #HHP #HHPfuneral. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2018
#Leratosengadi’s lawyer has argued that sengadi and #HHP had come to be known socially and on social media as husband and wife, he’s asked why this has was not contended by the family. #HHPFuneral. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2018
#Leratosengadi’s wife has argued that the video of her wearing “wedding attire” even though there was no event, shows that she had been presented and introduced. #HHPfuneral #HHP. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2018
The judge has questioned whether or not strict practitioners of customary law would take their daughter home if the Lobola process is not completed. He has also pointed out that the couple lived together on and off for 9 years. #HHP #Leratosengadi #HHPfuneral. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2018
