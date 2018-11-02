Court bid over ANC decision to disband NW PEC to be heard next week

The case was joined by former North West premier and ANC chair Supra Mahumapelo and was meant to be heard in the South Gauteng High Court on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - A case by disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) members challenging the party’s national executive committee (NEC) decision to disband the North West provincial executive will only be heard next Thursday.

The disgruntled ANC members together with Mahumapelo want the NEC decision to disband the provincial executive committee (PEC) to be overturned.

Several branches have rejected the provincial task team that has since been appointed to deal with the issues in the North West.

One of the applicants - Kutlwano Masibi - says the group made an urgent special request in court for the matter to be heard as a standalone case next week Thursday.

He says that’s because the matter has attracted national interest and as applicants, they don’t want to put pressure on the judge.

The disgruntled members say while they don’t question the power of the NEC to disband structures, the procedure it followed was unfair, flawed and irrational.

