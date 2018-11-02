Cosatu to deliver memorandum against e-tolls to Union Buildings
Cosatu says members will gather at Burgers Park in Pretoria where they will make their way to the Union Buildings from around 11 am.
JOHANNESBURG – Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) members are expected to march to the Union Buildings on Friday morning demanding that the e-toll system be scrapped.
Last week, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's statement that motorist must pay their e-toll bills caused widespread anger among the African National Congress in Gauteng and its alliance partner Cosatu.
According to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, who is representing those opposed to the e-tolling system, more than a thousand people have already been served summons by South African National Rail Agency Limited for non-payment of their bills.
Cosatu's Gauteng leader Dumisani Dakile says members will gather at Burgers Park in Pretoria where they will make their way to the Union Buildings from around 11 am.
“We believe that there should be some alternatives, funding models that need to be considered.”
Dakile says motorists can simply not afford to pay their e-toll bills.
“We think that what people are paying is enough in terms of the petrol levy.”
Cosatu’s affiliated unions have asked Mboweni to clarify his comments around e-tolls.
Marchers are hoping to hand over a memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphosa outlining why they believe the e-tolling system has failed.
