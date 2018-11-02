Cosatu slams Mboweni's stance on e-tolls

The trade union federation is hoping to hand over a memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphos, calling once again for the scrapping of e-tolls.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has labelled Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's comments around e-tolls ridiculous as hundreds of its members plan to take their protest against the controversial system to the seat of government in Pretoria on Friday morning.

The trade union federation is hoping to hand over a memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling once again for the scrapping of e-tolls.

Last week, Mboweni called on motorists to pay their e-toll bills, saying “nothing is for free”.

Sanral needs around R67 billion to pay for the Gauteng freeway improvement project.

Cosatu's Dumisani Dakile says South Africans pay enough taxes, some of which could be used to pay off the e-toll debt.

“In terms of the petrol levy being taxed from our people for every litre they’re paying.”

Cosatu has been against the user pay system for years, but the latest message from Mboweni has angered many in the trade union.

Mboweni's stance on the controversial system comes just months before the country votes for a new government on the national and provincial level.

The ANC in Gauteng has acknowledged the unhappiness over e-tolls may have cost the party a number of votes in the previous provincial election.

