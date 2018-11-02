Cosatu slams Mboweni's stance on e-tolls
The trade union federation is hoping to hand over a memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphos, calling once again for the scrapping of e-tolls.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has labelled Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's comments around e-tolls ridiculous as hundreds of its members plan to take their protest against the controversial system to the seat of government in Pretoria on Friday morning.
The trade union federation is hoping to hand over a memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling once again for the scrapping of e-tolls.
Last week, Mboweni called on motorists to pay their e-toll bills, saying “nothing is for free”.
Sanral needs around R67 billion to pay for the Gauteng freeway improvement project.
Scrap #etolls; Arrest #VBSBankHeistLooters says COSATU pic.twitter.com/05jUhqKZCa— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) November 2, 2018
Good morning comrades of Gauteng, we are here today!— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) November 2, 2018
Vukani, tsohang, hauweng!#TshwaneReyaTshwana says #ANC Gauteng @RekordNewspaper @Radio2000ZA @gagasifm @ukhozi_fm #etollsmarch pic.twitter.com/oXMmqABXma
Cosatu's Dumisani Dakile says South Africans pay enough taxes, some of which could be used to pay off the e-toll debt.
“In terms of the petrol levy being taxed from our people for every litre they’re paying.”
Cosatu has been against the user pay system for years, but the latest message from Mboweni has angered many in the trade union.
Mboweni's stance on the controversial system comes just months before the country votes for a new government on the national and provincial level.
The ANC in Gauteng has acknowledged the unhappiness over e-tolls may have cost the party a number of votes in the previous provincial election.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.