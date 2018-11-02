Bulls trio to link up with Stade France on short-term deal

The Blue Bulls trio of Hanro Liebenberg, André Warner and Hendré Stassen will join French Top 14 Stade France on a short-term deal until the start of Super Rugby next year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Blue Bulls trio of Hanro Liebenberg, André Warner and Hendré Stassen will join French Top 14 Stade France on a short-term deal until the start of Super Rugby next year.

The three players will join former Bulls and Springbok mentor Heyneke Meyer at the French club in what is a strategic and synergetic relationship between the two clubs according to Bulls high-performance Manager Xander Janse van Rensburg.

“In the long term this really assists us in retaining players within the SA Rugby structures, but more importantly it gives our guys the opportunity to gain more international experience,”