Brett Herron doesn't foresee revival of De Lille's party

Herron says he is not aware of any plans to resuscitate the Independent Democrats and says speculation about the party being revived is complete nonsense.

CAPE TOWN – Outgoing Transport Mayco Member Brett Herron says he doesn't think the Independent Democrats (ID) political party can be revived.

Herron on Thursday resigned as a councillor and member of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

This follows former Mayor Patrica De Lille's resignation from the party on Wednesday, along with two other councillors bringing to nine the total number of DA councillors who have left the party this week.

Herron says he is not aware of any plans to resuscitate the Independent Democrats.

“I know of no talk of the ID being reformed and it doesn’t make sense to me that there would be talk of the ID. Parties have their time and that time comes and goes. So, I don’t believe the ID will be reformed other than the speculations by the media.”

He says speculation about the party being revived is complete nonsense.

Herron, who is a lawyer, previously headed a law school which he still owns and says his future plans include more leadership and management within the school with his newfound free time.

In an interview with Eyewitness News earlier this month, De Lille did not rule out reviving her Independent Democrats, which remains a registered political party.

She said she's still deciding whether to remain in politics as there are many offers on the table.