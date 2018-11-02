Booysen: You don’t become a bad defender overnight

The Kaizer Chiefs defender has hit back at his critics after the 2-1 Soweto Derby defeat to Orlando Pirates last weekend, saying that the Chiefs defenders have not become bad overnight.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs defender Mario Booysen has hit back at his critics after the 2-1 Soweto Derby defeat to Orlando Pirates last weekend, saying that the Chiefs defenders have not become bad defenders overnight.

Booysen has received heavy criticism after he failed to clear his lines adequately, which resulted in the winning goal for Pirates, scored by Vincent Pule late in the first half.

The 30-year-old former SuperSport United and Ajax Cape Town defender though still has confidence in his and his fellow defender’s abilities.

“In football you sometimes make mistakes and it’s a heavy price that you pay for those mistakes. The most important thing to do is learn from those mistakes and keep moving forward. I don’t think you become a bad defender overnight from the mistakes you make, and people just need to give you time to rectify those mistakes.”

Booysen will come up against his old side in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this weekend and says he is relishing the opportunity to play against his old employers.

“It’s always a good rivalry when you play against your old friends and your old team but for me, I think it is about sticking to the game plan and focusing on what is best for the team because you can easily get carried away and that is when you make stupid mistakes.”

The lanky Cape Town-born defender believes that Amakhosi have enough quality defenders to help them progress to the last four of the Telkom Knockout competition.

“You can’t question the quality we have in the team especially in the backline. We have taken a lot of criticism, but we must not let it affect our confidence heading into the game against SuperSport United this weekend.”

The Glamour Boys face Matsatsantsa at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 15:00 on Sunday afternoon.