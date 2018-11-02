SA to collaborate on trials aimed at reducing blood loss in casualty victims

Emergency medicine experts at Tygerberg Hospital will collaborate with clinicians at the Universities of KwaZulu-Natal, Witwatersrand, Pretoria and Cape Town on this project which is set to be rolled out by May.

CAPE TOWN - Trauma patients might have a better chance at survival if two medical products prove to be effective.

Clinical trials are set to be rolled out to gauge the efficacy of these interventions that will aim to reduce blood loss in casualty victims in the country.

The United States Defense Department forms part of the initiative premised on its search for more effective interventions for casualty victims.

The possibility for pre-hospital administering of blood products is slim because of shortages and other logistical challenges.

Stellenbosch University’s division of emergency medicine will be the coordinating centre for the study, which includes 21 hospitals and 27 ambulance bases across South Africa.

Professor Lee Wallis, head of emergency medicine at Stellenbosch University, says the possibilities for the pre-hospital administering of blood products are limited at the moment as a result of shortages and other logistical challenges.

"A lot of people die because of blood loss...firstly you're losing blood because you're not clotting quick enough and secondly when you lose blood you're not carrying oxygen to your brain and other vital organs..."

Hemopure, an artificial blood product that carries oxygen and another product, Bioplasma FDP, that allows blood to clot, will be tested.

Around 1.5 million people die around the world annually as a result of bleeding following trauma.

Community engagement around this research with begin from early next year.

