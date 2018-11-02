Biles makes history with fourth all-around world title

-
Nicky Oppenheimer relieved Fireblade legal battle is overBusiness
-
More rain expected in parts of SA - Weather ServiceLocal
-
Neilsen not worried about ‘exodus’ of DA membersPolitics
-
Ramaphosa explains why he sacked MoyaneLocal
-
DA does not believe in its own manifesto - HerronPolitics
-
Cosatu to deliver memorandum against e-tolls to Union BuildingsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Nicky Oppenheimer relieved Fireblade legal battle is overBusiness
-
More rain expected in parts of SA - Weather ServiceLocal
-
Neilsen not worried about ‘exodus’ of DA membersPolitics
-
Ramaphosa explains why he sacked MoyaneLocal
-
DA does not believe in its own manifesto - HerronPolitics
-
Cosatu to deliver memorandum against e-tolls to Union BuildingsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Biles makes history with fourth all-around world titleSport
-
Springboks will always be wary of Eddie Jones insists ErasmusSport
-
Pakistan's Azhar Ali retires from one-day internationalsSport
-
Djokovic marks return to world number one with Paris winSport
-
Vermeulen to pack down on blindside against EnglandSport
-
Cobras seal fourth four-day series win over DolphinsSport
Popular Topics
-
Cheesy music: Swiss experiment with sound to make cheese tastierLifestyle
-
HHP’s family adamant funeral will take place amid court battleLocal
-
Emilia Clarke: 'Game of Thrones' has gotten more intenseLifestyle
-
Asia Argento wants to fall in love againLifestyle
-
HHP’s family, Lerato Sengadi head to court over funeralLocal
-
Aretha Franklin's home up for sale for $800,000Lifestyle
-
[WATCH LIVE] HHP memorial in MmabathoLifestyle
-
Chris Brown to 'significantly' increase child support paymentsLifestyle
-
CapeNature's alcohol, illegal substance ban at 2 nature reserves takes effectLocal
-
DA does not believe in its own manifesto - HerronPolitics
-
Ramaphosa vows renewed ANC will hold powerPolitics
-
Plato promises to keep corruption at bay, improve service deliveryPolitics
-
KZN Hawks investigate former Endumeni Municipality mayorLocal
-
Land expropriation: Draft report on review on Constitution tabledLocal
-
VBS scandal: Danny Msiza challenges ANC integrity commission’s reportPolitics
-
[OPINION] SA voters are moving beyond party loyalty: they want deliveryOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How Africa’s badly built roads can be fixedOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] #MeToo in India is changing how technology is used to fight injusticeOpinion
-
[OPINION] ANC will go to polls with only one major asset: Cyril RamaphosaOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA jobs summit failed to tackle the hard issuesOpinion
-
[OPINION] In post-Khashoggi Saudi, a chance to fill a moral voidOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Ramaphosa explains why he sacked MoyaneLocal
-
Ramaphosa ‘unfazed’ by Moyane's legal threatBusiness
-
Apple warns on holiday sales, sending value below $1 trillionWorld
-
Economic growth must better the lives of all people - RamaphosaLocal
-
Mboweni says SAA should be closed downBusiness
-
Denel reveals R1.8bn loss in 2017/18 financial yearBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
Biles makes history with fourth all-around world title
Despite falls on the vault and balance beam, the American still finished with 57.491 points in Doha to add to the titles she won in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
NEW YORK – Two falls on an “off day” did not prevent Simone Biles from becoming the first woman to win four all-around titles at the gymnastics world championships on Thursday.
Despite falls on the vault and balance beam, the American still finished with 57.491 points in Doha to add to the titles she won in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
Less than a week after visiting a hospital emergency room with a kidney stone that is yet to pass, Biles did not use the condition as a reason for her “disappointing” day.
“This one has probably been the hardest to get out of all my world championships and Olympic medals, and the scariest one,” Biles said.
“It’s exciting to bring back a gold medal for the US, but for me, it’s a bit disappointing because that’s not the performance I would hope to give.”
The 21-year-old took more than a year off after winning four gold medals, including the all-around, at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
“I think I gave everyone out there a heart attack, but it is what it is,” she said of her mistakes. Even the best fall sometimes, but I’m excited that I pulled it out at the end. I was definitely shocked.”
Popular in Sport
-
Baxter defends his players over Seychelles beach photos16 days ago
-
Bolt trial finished at Central Coast Mariners56 minutes ago
-
Springboks will always be wary of Eddie Jones insists Erasmus13 hours ago
-
Vermeulen to pack down on blindside against England16 hours ago
-
Djokovic marks return to world number one with Paris win13 hours ago
-
IAAF gender rules 'killing' next generation - Semenya18 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.