Another call for president to fire Malusi Gigaba

The Centre for Constitutional Rights says Malusi Gigaba's position has become untenable considering his numerous controversies.

CAPE TOWN - The Centre for Constitutional Rights has added its voice to calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

The organisation believes Gigaba's position has become untenable considering his numerous controversies.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane this week released a report which found he lied under oath in court in relation to a legal battle with Fireblade Aviation.

The centre's Rebecca Sibanda said, “As a minister, you are expected to abide by the Constitution and all the other courts that govern your function.”